UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10)
- The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for the east-side of the Kaʻū district until 9:15 p.m.
- At 6:12 p.m. HST, forecasters said radar indicated heavy rain over the Kaʻū district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams was expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include Pāhala, Punaluʻu Beach, Kāwā Flats, Wood Valley, Naʻalehu, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbor and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit.
