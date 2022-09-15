Big Island Video News

Police Investigation Closes Kahakai Boulevard In Hawaiian Beaches

by Big Island Video News
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police say Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches is closed between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE(11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15)

  • Hawaii Island police report Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches is now open.

UPDATE(6:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 15)

  • Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches.
  • The closure between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street is due to an ongoing investigation. The alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop, police say.