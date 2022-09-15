UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15)
- Hawaii Island police report Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches is now open.
UPDATE – (6:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 15)
- Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches.
- The closure between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street is due to an ongoing investigation. The alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop, police say.
