From the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Puna man, 36 year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II, was charged with murder, burglary, criminal property damage, and assault against a law enforcement officer. The charges stem from a September 15, 2022 incident at a residence in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna. Carvalho is alleged to have caused the death of a 34 year-old Hilo woman, damaged several windows of the residence, and later assaulted a police officer who was assisting in the investigation.

As the Complaint alleges, Carvalho was charged with Murder in the Second Degree (intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another person), Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree (damaged the property of another, windows, without the owner’s consent, and the damage exceeded $1,500.00), Habitual Property Crime, and Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree. Murder in the Second Degree usually carries a penalty of life in prison with a possibility of parole; however, Prosecutors have provided notice of an intention to seek a sentencing enhancement which would subject Carvalho to serving a life term without parole based on allegations that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity.

Carvalho is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court. He remains in custody in lieu of $1,055,000.00 bail.

The investigation was initiated by Officers Devin Ah Chong and Keanu Lum Won, Puna Patrol, and the felony investigation was lead by Detective John Balberde, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, and assisted by members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section and Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala.

The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.