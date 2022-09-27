UPDATE – (12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27)
- A Magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon.
- The earthquake occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located under the Pāhala area, and appears to be part of the deep Pāhala earthquake swarm that has been ongoing in recent years.
- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no tsunami was expected from the earthquake, but noted that some areas may have experienced shaking.
UPDATE – (1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27)
- In a radio message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said “if the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages, especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.”
- The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in an information statement.
- The event registered more than 200 felt reports within the first half an hour.
- Be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, officials said.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The deep Pahala earthquake was felt across the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon.