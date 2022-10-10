Big Island Video News

Top 10 Photos From Kona IRONMAN World Championship

by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The photographers covering the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship captured compelling images over two days of triathlon.

THE MORNING SPLASH: Approximately 5,000 athletes took to Kailua Bay on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 2.4-mile ROKA swim course as part of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship. (Photo by: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)

(BIVN) – The IRONMAN organization traditionally shares several batches of photographs with the media during race day – and this year, for the first time, there were two race days. Here are ten images from the event:

ALL HANDS ON DECK: A spectator reaches out to show support for an athlete running down the final stretch of the HOKA run course during the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship on October 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

SUPER SAM THE IRONMAN: On Thursday, Oct. 6 29-year-old Sam Holness from Kingston, London became the first openly autistic athlete to finish the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship. Commenting on the race, Sam said: “This was the greatest race of my life. In fact, it was the greatest day of my life” (Photos by: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

RACING THE SUNSET: An age-group athlete competes during the run portion of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship as the sun sets. Athletes have 17 hours to complete a 2.4-mile swim, 112-bike, and a 26.2-mile run. (Photo by: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

HEAR THEM ROAR: Fans of all species were heard and seen cheering athletes on at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi (Photo by Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)

THE FINAL STRETCH: An athlete is roared in by the crowd as he nears the finish line at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi (Photo by: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN)

MAKING HISTORY, AGAIN: Chris Nikic and Dan Grieb relish their finish line moment at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship as Chris points to his name recognizing what he had just accomplished in becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish the IRONMAN World Championship. This comes nearly two years after he 2020 Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida triathlon where his feat as the first person with Down syndrome to finish a full-distance IRONMAN, earning him a Guinness World Record and the Jimmy V ESPY Award. Chris just so happened to celebrate his 23rd birthday on race day (Photo by: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)

MOONLIGHTING: An athlete runs beneath the glow of the stunning moonlit Hawaiian sky while taking on the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi (Photo by: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN)

YOU ARE AN IRONMAN: In what was his 33rd IRONMAN World Championship event, Mike Reilly called his final IRONMAN World Championship event at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship. For over 30 years and 212 IRONMAN events, Mike has been the voice of IRONMAN, calling thousands of athletes across the most iconic finish line in endurance sports. In honor and recognition of his final IRONMAN World Championship, Mike was given and he used a Golden Microphone to call in his final finishers (Photo by: Tom Pennington / Getty Images for IRONMAN)