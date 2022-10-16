(BIVN) – A major water break has been reported at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, and the park & cabin area are closed.

In a message posted to the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources website for Hāpuna, officials said the water is shut off and the closure is in effect until the line can be repaired.

“Cabin users, please check website regularly for park status updates,” the DLNR message stated. “Anticipated closure through the end of the month.”

This weekend, beachgoers reported that they were being allowed to traverse the park to enter the water, but were not being allowed to gathered on the beach.