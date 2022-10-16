(BIVN) – A teenager died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash on Nāpo‘opo‘o Road in South Kona.

Police issued a public alert on the morning of October 16, announcing the closure of a portion of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road for several hours due to a traffic incident. The road was open by the afternoon.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

An 18-year-old male died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, October 16, 2022, 1.7 miles west, makai, on Nāpo‘opo‘o Road in Captain Cook.

The teen has been positively identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa.

Responding to a 9:18 a.m. call, police determined that a gray 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading west (makai) on Nāpo‘opo‘o Road when it ran off of the right shoulder and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 29th traffic fatality this year compared to 20 at this time last year.