(BIVN) – A 49-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Puna on Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash occurred at Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street in the Hawaiian Beaches area.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to the collision, which was reported at 10:13 p.m., police investigators determined that a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling makai (east) on Kahakai Boulevard, did not negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street at the dead end. The vehicle instead ran off the left side of the roadway and into a rock wall. The roadway was dry at the time of the collision.

The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was located at the scene unresponsive. She was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead on Thursday, October 20, at 1:33 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. She will remain unidentified pending positive identification and notification of his next of kin.

Police have determined that speed and inattention are the two primary factors in the outcome of this collision. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, which is pending. Further investigation will be conducted relative to any additional contributing factors.