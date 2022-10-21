(BIVN) – The victim of a robbery at Hale Halawai Park in Kona on Thursday evening sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the suspects in the alleged assault are still at large.

Police responded to the reported assault at 8:30 p.m. on October 20, after a 38-year-old Kailua-Kona man was confronted by two unknown men near the beach area fronting Hale Halawai pavilion.

“During the confrontation, one male brandished a knife while the other male physically assaulted the victim,” a police news release stated. “The suspects were able to remove the victim’s backpack, which contained numerous personal items, and fled the area on foot.”

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment, police reported.

From police:

According to the victim, one suspect was a darker-skinned young adult male of unknown height and weight. The other suspect was described as a Caucasian male who appeared older that the first suspect and whose height and weight is also unknown. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Citizens may also contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.

In September, Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the same general area of Hale Halawai. A verbal dispute between two individuals resulted in the victim sustaining a non-life threatening stab wound to his abdominal area.

A few months earlier in June, officers responded to Hale Halawai after receiving a report of a lifeless body there. The 48-year-old victim, Boyd Maygra, was found to have died from multiple stab wounds. Police arrested 24-year-old Chito Asuncion of Kona for second-degree murder.