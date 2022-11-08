UPDATED – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8) – The following results are from the Hawaiʻi State Office of Elections summary report Run 2 issued at 9:42 p.m. on November 8th. This page is being updated.
U.S. Senator
- (D) SCHATZ, Brian
250,183 – 70.8%
- (R) MCDERMOTT, Bob
86,211 – 24.4%
- (L) BONOAN, Feena M.
3,770 – 1.1%
- (G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.
3,182 – 0.9%
- (A) DECKER, Dan
1,662 – 0.5%
- Blank Votes: 7,951 – 2.2%
Over Votes: 545 – 0.2%
U.S. Representatives
U.S. Representative, Dist I
- (D) CASE, Ed
129,069 – 72.1%
- (R) KRESS, Conrad
43,219 – 24.2%
- Blank Votes: 6,512 – 3.6%
Over Votes: 119 – 0.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist II
- (D) TOKUDA, Jill N.
106,774 – 61.2%
- (R) AKANA, Joe
55,932 – 32.0%
- (L) TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
3,936 – 2.3%
- Blank Votes: 7,659 – 4.4%
Over Votes: 284 – 0.2%
Governor / Lieutenant Governor
- (D) GREEN, Josh For GOVERNOR
LUKE, Sylvia For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
225,878 – 63.9%
- (R) AIONA, Duke For GOVERNOR
TUPAI, Seaula, Jr. For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
122,656 – 34.7%
- Blank Votes: 4,494 – 1.3%
Over Votes: 476 – 0.1%
Hawaiʻi State Senate (Hawaiʻi Island)
State Senator, Dist 1
- (D) INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero
11,291 – 69.5%
- (R) TUPAI, Helen C.
4,150 – 25.5%
- Blank Votes: 799 – 4.9%
Over Votes: 7 – 0.0%
State Senator, Dist 2
- (D) SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
8,553 – 68.5%
- (R) OSBORN, Holly L.
2,975 – 23.8%
- (L) FOGEL, Frederick F.
516 – 4.1%
- Blank Votes: 423 – 3.4%
Over Votes: 11 – 0.1%
State Senator, Dist 4
- (D) RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
9,899 – 67.7%
- (R) TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.
3,824 – 26.1%
- Blank Votes: 885 – 6.1%
Over Votes: 18 – 0.1%
Hawaiʻi State House (Hawaiʻi Island)
State Representative, Dist 3
- (D) TODD, Christopher L.T.
4,570 – 73.5%
- (A) MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.
996 – 16.0%
- Blank Votes: 653 – 10.5%
Over Votes: 2 – 0.0%
State Representative, Dist 4
- (D) ILAGAN, Greggor
4,316 – 68.0%
- (R) HO, Keikilani
1,362 – 21.5%
- (N) LEY, Brian C.
313 – 4.9%
- (L) LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)
135 – 2.1%
- Blank Votes: 212 – 3.3%
Over Votes: 6 – 0.1%
State Representative, Dist 5
- (D) KAPELA, Jeanne
4,571 – 65.8%
- (R) GOODWIN, Lohi
1,696 – 24.4%
- (L) LAST, Michael L.
227 – 3.3%
- Blank Votes: 441 – 6.3%
Over Votes: 13 – 0.2%
State Representative, Dist 6
- (D) KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.
4,883 – 63.9%
- (R) KENNEALY, Jonathan P.
2,296 – 30.0%
- Blank Votes: 459 – 6.0%
Over Votes: 4 – 0.1%
State Representative, Dist 8
- (D) TARNAS, David A.
4,994 – 67.2%
- (R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
2,086 – 28.0%
- Blank Votes: 352 – 4.7%
Over Votes: 5 – 0.1%
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee
Hawaii Resident Trustee Vacancy
- TRASK, Mililani B.
147,401 – 41.7%
- CERMELJ, Hope Alohalani
92,721 – 26.2%
- Blank Votes: 113,188 – 32.0%
Over Votes: 194 – 0.1%
At-Large Trustee (Top 3)
- GALUTERIA, Brickwood
122,806 – 11.6%
- WAIHEE, John D., IV
113,276 – 10.7%
- SOUZA, Keoni
111,380 – 10.5%
- AHU ISA, Lei (Leina’ala)
102,937 – 9.7%
- OWENS, Chad
99,648 – 9.4%
- KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)
89,197 – 8.4%
- Blank Votes: 420,428 39.7%
Over Votes: 280 0.0%
Hawaiʻi County Council
Councilmember, Dist 2
- KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)
3,823 – 48.6%
- KUSCH, Matthias
3,547 – 45.1%
- Blank Votes: 488 – 6.2%
Over Votes: 2 – 0.0%
BALLOT QUESTIONS
HAWAI’I: Board of Ethics
Shall the Hawai‘i County Charter be amended to increase the membership of the Board of Ethics from five members to seven members?
- YES
31,025 – 54.1%
- NO
21,531 – 37.6%
- Blank Votes: 4,724 – 8.2%
Over Votes: 36 – 0.1%
HAWAI’I: County Auditor
Shall the Hawai‘i County Charter be amended to expand the duties of the Office of the County Auditor to include investigating allegations of fraud, waste, or abuse within the operations of the County of Hawai‘i?
- YES
45,359 – 79.1%
- NO
8,008 – 14.0%
- Blank Votes: 3,909 – 6.8%
Over Votes: 40 – 0.1%
HAWAI’I: Youth Commission
Shall the Hawai‘i County Charter be amended to establish a Youth Commission, which would consist of at least nine but no more than 15 members between the ages of 14 and 24-years old, whose duties would include advising the Mayor, County Council, and official agencies of the County on legislative and budgetary matters, assess existing programs and advance new programs that support youth development, and encourage and coordinate youth participation in County initiatives and other forms of civic engagement?
- YES
35,182 – 61.4%
- NO
18,091 – 31.6%
- Blank Votes: 4,003 – 7.0%
Over Votes: 40 – 0.1%
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Democrats once again won big in the Aloha State, maintaining representation in the U.S. Senate / House, and keeping the seat for Hawaiʻi Governor and Lieutenant Governor.