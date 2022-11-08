UPDATED – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8) – The following results are from the Hawaiʻi State Office of Elections summary report Run 2 issued at 9:42 p.m. on November 8th. This page is being updated.

U.S. Senator

(D) SCHATZ, Brian

250,183 – 70.8%

(R) MCDERMOTT, Bob

86,211 – 24.4%

(L) BONOAN, Feena M.

3,770 – 1.1%

(G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.

3,182 – 0.9%

(A) DECKER, Dan

1,662 – 0.5%





1,662 – 0.5% Blank Votes: 7,951 – 2.2%

Over Votes: 545 – 0.2%

U.S. Representatives

U.S. Representative, Dist I

(D) CASE, Ed

129,069 – 72.1%

(R) KRESS, Conrad

43,219 – 24.2%





43,219 – 24.2% Blank Votes: 6,512 – 3.6%

Over Votes: 119 – 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist II

(D) TOKUDA, Jill N.

106,774 – 61.2%

(R) AKANA, Joe

55,932 – 32.0%

(L) TIPPENS, Michelle Rose

3,936 – 2.3%





3,936 – 2.3% Blank Votes: 7,659 – 4.4%

Over Votes: 284 – 0.2%

Governor / Lieutenant Governor

(D) GREEN, Josh For GOVERNOR

LUKE, Sylvia For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

225,878 – 63.9%

(R) AIONA, Duke For GOVERNOR

TUPAI, Seaula, Jr. For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

122,656 – 34.7%





TUPAI, Seaula, Jr. For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

122,656 – 34.7%

Over Votes: 476 – 0.1%

Hawaiʻi State Senate (Hawaiʻi Island)

State Senator, Dist 1

(D) INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero

11,291 – 69.5%

(R) TUPAI, Helen C.

4,150 – 25.5%





4,150 – 25.5% Blank Votes: 799 – 4.9%

Over Votes: 7 – 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 2

(D) SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy

8,553 – 68.5%

(R) OSBORN, Holly L.</2,975 – 23.8%

2,975 – 23.8%

(L) FOGEL, Frederick F.

516 – 4.1%





516 – 4.1% Blank Votes: 423 – 3.4%

Over Votes: 11 – 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 4

(D) RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)

9,899 – 67.7%

(R) TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.

3,824 – 26.1%





3,824 – 26.1% Blank Votes: 885 – 6.1%

Over Votes: 18 – 0.1%

Hawaiʻi State House (Hawaiʻi Island)

State Representative, Dist 3

(D) TODD, Christopher L.T.

4,570 – 73.5%

(A) MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.

996 – 16.0%





996 – 16.0% Blank Votes: 653 – 10.5%

Over Votes: 2 – 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4

(D) ILAGAN, Greggor

4,316 – 68.0%

(R) HO, Keikilani

1,362 – 21.5%

1,362 – 21.5%

(N) LEY, Brian C.

313 – 4.9%

(L) LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)

135 – 2.1%





135 – 2.1% Blank Votes: 212 – 3.3%

Over Votes: 6 – 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 5

(D) KAPELA, Jeanne

4,571 – 65.8%

(R) GOODWIN, Lohi

1,696 – 24.4%

1,696 – 24.4%

(L) LAST, Michael L.

227 – 3.3%





227 – 3.3% Blank Votes: 441 – 6.3%

Over Votes: 13 – 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 6

(D) KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.

4,883 – 63.9%

(R) KENNEALY, Jonathan P.

2,296 – 30.0%





2,296 – 30.0% Blank Votes: 459 – 6.0%

Over Votes: 4 – 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 8

(D) TARNAS, David A.

4,994 – 67.2%

(R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams

2,086 – 28.0%





2,086 – 28.0% Blank Votes: 352 – 4.7%

Over Votes: 5 – 0.1%

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee

Hawaii Resident Trustee Vacancy

TRASK, Mililani B.

147,401 – 41.7%

CERMELJ, Hope Alohalani

92,721 – 26.2%





92,721 – 26.2% Blank Votes: 113,188 – 32.0%

Over Votes: 194 – 0.1%

At-Large Trustee (Top 3)

GALUTERIA, Brickwood

122,806 – 11.6%

WAIHEE, John D., IV

113,276 – 10.7%

113,276 – 10.7%

SOUZA, Keoni

111,380 – 10.5%

111,380 – 10.5%

AHU ISA, Lei (Leina'ala)

102,937 – 9.7%

102,937 – 9.7%

OWENS, Chad

99,648 – 9.4%

99,648 – 9.4%

KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)

89,197 – 8.4%





89,197 – 8.4% Blank Votes: 420,428 39.7%

Over Votes: 280 0.0%

Hawaiʻi County Council

Councilmember, Dist 2

KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)

3,823 – 48.6%

KUSCH, Matthias

3,547 – 45.1%





3,547 – 45.1% Blank Votes: 488 – 6.2%

Over Votes: 2 – 0.0%

BALLOT QUESTIONS

HAWAI’I: Board of Ethics

Shall the Hawai‘i County Charter be amended to increase the membership of the Board of Ethics from five members to seven members?

YES

31,025 – 54.1%

NO

21,531 – 37.6%





21,531 – 37.6% Blank Votes: 4,724 – 8.2%

Over Votes: 36 – 0.1%



HAWAI’I: County Auditor

Shall the Hawai‘i County Charter be amended to expand the duties of the Office of the County Auditor to include investigating allegations of fraud, waste, or abuse within the operations of the County of Hawai‘i?

YES

45,359 – 79.1%

NO

8,008 – 14.0%





8,008 – 14.0% Blank Votes: 3,909 – 6.8%

Over Votes: 40 – 0.1%

HAWAI’I: Youth Commission

Shall the Hawai‘i County Charter be amended to establish a Youth Commission, which would consist of at least nine but no more than 15 members between the ages of 14 and 24-years old, whose duties would include advising the Mayor, County Council, and official agencies of the County on legislative and budgetary matters, assess existing programs and advance new programs that support youth development, and encourage and coordinate youth participation in County initiatives and other forms of civic engagement?