(BIVN) – Veterans Day was honored in Hilo on Saturday with the 15th annual Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Day Parade.

This year’s theme was “Celebrate Service”, which parade organizers say “focuses on increasing the involvement of veterans and the community to serve those in need.”

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade was “Gold Star Families & Their Loved Ones”, in recognition of the Gold Star Families Memorial that was dedicated in West Hawaiʻi in September 2021.

This year’s Community Parade Marshal was the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island, which served over 200,000 free, hot meals island-wide during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Business Parade Marshal was Home Depot.

More information on the parade and marching units can be found on the official Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Day Parade website.