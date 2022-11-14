(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi island non-profit is one of four organizations in the State to be awarded funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service

The recipient of the $101,491 award is Olohana, Inc. in Paʻauilo. The USDA describes the project:

Hawaiʻi Tropical Fruits: Adding Value for Shared Abundance The Hawaiian islands lack adequate food processing infrastructure for increased food self-sufficiency and food security for residents and visitors alike. Meanwhile, Hawa’ii’s small farmers (66% of farms are under 9 acres in size) struggle to make a profit, facing the highest production costs in the US. The purpose of this project is to address these twin challenges of lack of food processing capacity for local crops, and increasing profits for small farmers through adding value to local crops. The Olohana Foundation recently acquired legacy industrial juicing equipment which we wish to put into operation once again, providing a valuable option to local farmers for adding value to their tropical fruit crops and reducing on-farm food waste. In collaboration with local fruit producers, this project will pilot the production of two new local value-added fruit products utilizing food processing equipment. These final food products will be routed directly into the local food system via the Food Basket: Hawai’i Island’s food bank, and Hawai’i Farm to Car farmers market. By developing these two new fruit products, this project will be directly growing the mid-tier value chain infrastructure for Hawaiʻi Island (the Big Island) and beyond, increasing local capacity for aggregation, processing and distribution. An estimated 33 local fruit producers will benefit from this new market for their crops, including B grade crops, which will help to reduce on-farm food waste. Additionally, this project will reach an estimated 452 local consumers, providing an affordable, local and healthy food option.

The project is one of the 94 projects being funded through the Local Food Promotion Program, with awards totalling $31.8 million in the fiscal year 2022.

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) issued this news release on the funding, as well as the other three recipients: