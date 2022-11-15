(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply’s payment drop box outside the Waiākea Office Plaza in Hilo has been vandalized twice in one week.

From a DWS news release issued on Tuesday:

The drop box was pried open and damaged during the recent Veterans Day holiday (November 11) weekend. Police were notified of a similar incident discovered Wednesday, November 9, following the General Election Day holiday when the Waiākea Office Plaza was closed.

Anyone with information about these incidents or who observes suspicious activity at a DWS facility is asked to report it to the Hawai‘i Police Department by calling the Department’s non-emergency number, (808) 935-3311.

Water customers who left payment at the Hilo drop box between late Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9, or between late Thursday, November 10, and Sunday, November 13, are asked to call Customer Service at (808) 961-8060 to confirm their payment was received and credited to their account.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management (DEM) also uses the Hilo drop box to collect sewer and solid waste payments. DEM customers who dropped their payments in the drop box November 7-9 or November 11-13 should call the Wastewater Division at (808) 961-8338 and/or the Solid Waste Division at (808) 961-8339 to confirm payments were received.

DWS offers other secure, no-fee options for customers to pay their water bills conveniently. These include online payment, calling toll-free (844) 216-1994, automatic payment from a checking account, by mail, or in person at DWS’ offices in Hilo, Waimea, and Kona. To learn more, please visit www.hawaiidws.org or call Customer Service.

DWS apologizes for this unfortunate incident and urges water customers who think they may be affected to monitor their financial accounts for unauthorized activity and to immediately alert their financial institutions of possible fraudulent activity.