(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory and a Wind Advisory for Hawaiʻi island, through Friday morning. Officials have been cautioning residents about the possibility of severe weather impacting the Big Island over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“A cold front moving into the northwestern islands will produce strong and gusty northeast winds after passing through each island today,” forecasters wrote. “The potential for very strong wind gusts continues for typical windier locations, such as mountain ridges or leeward areas prone to gusty winds.”

Northeast winds of 15 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, could down trees and lift canopies, emergency officials say, adding that downslope winds could become accelerated. Residents were urged to move any planned outdoor events to the indoors.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for north-facing shores.

This Special Marine Weather Statement was issued on Thursday morning:

A very large, medium period north swell (350 degrees) generated by a storm in the North Central Pacific is arriving and will continue to impact our north-facing harbors on Maui and Big Island through late Friday. A secondary large, medium period north northeast swell (20 degrees) will fill in immediately behind this north swell and persist into Sunday morning before lowering that afternoon into evening. Strong north northeast winds are forecast through Friday morning. The north to northeast direction and large size of both of swells increase the potential for significant harbor surges within Kahului and Hilo Harbors through the weekend. Seas 10 feet or higher will make harbor transits unsafe. The swells will also produce breaking waves near the harbor entrances. Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.

These advisories were shared by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: