(BIVN) – There is a new Mauna Loa eruption viewing traffic pattern established off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Magno announced on Thursday during a media briefing that officials have come up with a traffic mitigation plan that will allow motorists a safe way to drive up the Saddle for a view of the active lava flows.

A short time later, the County provided the details – and a map – of the new traffic pattern.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: