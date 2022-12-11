(BIVN) – The 2022 “Heroes and Helpers” event was held at the Hilo Target store on Saturday morning. From the event organizers:

Bringing gifts and holiday joy to area teens and young children, Catholic Charities Hawaii (CCH), Hilo TARGET Store, and various first responder agencies held its second annual “Heroes and Helpers” event this morning.

This year’s event at the Target Hilo store was the largest to date with a total of 68 young participants. With this year’s focus primarily with keiki and youth residing in the Hilo district, this special event brings much needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders.

The children were partnered with members of the Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Fire Department, Hawaii Air National Guard, DLNR, and other agencies.