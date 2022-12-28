(BIVN) – Fireworks permits are now available for purchase in Hawaiʻi County for the upcoming New Year’s celebration.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers, the Hawaiʻi County Fore Department says. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers, officials say.

Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable and non-refundable. Fireworks sales began on December 26 and end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Permits can be purchased at the following locations:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court, Kamuela, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at the following Firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown, HI

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5511 Luhia St. Kailua Kona

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka’ala St.

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St.

TNT Tent Hilo 381 E. Makaala St.

TNT Tent Kona 75-1015 Henry St. Kailua-Kona

Long’s Drug Puainako Hilo

Long’s Drug Keaau

Permits can also be purchased at the following government offices:

Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on December 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, second floor, by appointment only on December 27, 28, 29, and 30. Call 808-323-4760 to set up an appointment.

Fireworks may be set off between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use during the time of the firing.

The Hawaii Fire Department would like to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle;

3. Set off any fireworks:

At any time not within the specified periods;

Within 1,000 feet of any Hospital, Convalescent home, Care home for the elderly, Zoo, Animal Hospital or Shelter, or Church when services are held.

On any school property without authorization from the said school official;

On any public way such as a highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park.

4. Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult;

5. Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawaii Lanterns, or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, skyrockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department also “humbly asks everyone to please kōkua in helping us prevent fires and avoid the unnecessary yearly injuries caused by fireworks,” by:

Using extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should be supervised at all times by an adult. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the Holidays. So please help us to help you start the New Year off safely.

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Be sure Fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

And most importantly, have a fire extinguisher and/ or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas where fireworks are being conducted, especially around the entire house. It’s also a great idea to wet down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off Fireworks. Doing it before will also let you know the capability of your water source.

For more information on purchasing Fireworks permits or using Fireworks, please call the Fire Prevention Branch at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).