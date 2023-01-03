(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County’s Kona Recreation Division permit office will be moving out of the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, and relocating to Kailua Park effective February 1, 2023.

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the new permitting office will be located outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building adjacent to Kekuaokalani Gym.

The County says the relocation will allow for more efficient permit processing and timely service.

The office hours for the new permit office will be Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. -3:30 p.m. The phone number for the new permit office is (808) 327-3560.

The office helps residents obtain all the necessary facility, pavilion, and camping permits for County parks and recreational facilities on the Big Island.