UPDATE (5 p.m. HST) – Kīlauea volcano began erupting on Thursday at approximately 4:34 p.m. HST. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it “detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”

(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the Kilauea Volcano Alert Level from ADVISORY to WATCH and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE, due to an increase in earthquakes and deformation at the summit.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kilauea was not erupting. Scientists provided this information statement explaining the change in the alert level: