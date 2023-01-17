(BIVN) – 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho, of Hilo, has been charged with first-degree murder following the reported stabbing deaths of his 68-year-old grandparents on Monday morning in Panaʻewa.

The victims – Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, both 68 – were the well-known owners of the Big Island Delights cookie and candy company. “They were two of the most generous, giving, and caring people I’ve ever known,” commented Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, upon learning of their passing.

The Takamines were found in their Makalika Street home “with multiple stab-wound type injuries,” and were officially pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Final autopsy results are pending, police say.

During the incident, a 28-year-old male had also received potentially life-threatening injuries to his head. Police say he was was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, “where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his head and was subsequently released.”

Police arrested Ho without incident at the scene of the incident, as he was covered in blood and being physically restrained by family members.

Police say Ho was also taken to the Hilo Medical Center for lacerations to his hands. Following treatment, Ho was taken to the Hilo police cellblock for booking.

The next day, Ho was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2,750,000.

On Monday afternoon, police say detectives executed a search warrant on the residence, “and recovered multiple large kitchen-type knives and biological evidence.”

Police say Ho remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, January 18, in South Hilo District Court.