VIDEO: 2023 Hawaiʻi State Legislature Opens
STORY SUMMARY

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Wednesday with the customary ceremonies and speeches at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

House Chamber – Opening Day via the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on YouTube

(BIVN) – Both the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and Hawaiʻi State Senate began the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, marking the opening day with speeches, music, and cultural ceremonies.

Both floor the House and Senate floor sessions were livestreamed on YouTube.

Opening Day Floor Session via Hawaiʻi State Senate on YouTube

State lawmakers will now get to work, proposing and voting on new legislation, until the session adjourns in early May.