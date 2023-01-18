(BIVN) – Both the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and Hawaiʻi State Senate began the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, marking the opening day with speeches, music, and cultural ceremonies.
Both floor the House and Senate floor sessions were livestreamed on YouTube.
State lawmakers will now get to work, proposing and voting on new legislation, until the session adjourns in early May.
by Big Island Video News
