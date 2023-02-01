(BIVN) – The superintendent of two National Historical Parks in Hawaiʻi is retiring.

John Broward, the Superintendent of Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park and Puʻuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park, has completed his career after 35 years with the National Park Service. His retirement was announced on Tuesday.

Broward began his career in Florida and Everglades National Park. He was also a long-time employee at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, where eventually served as Chief Law Enforcement Ranger.

“I have been incredibly lucky,” Broward said in a NPS news release. “I am so grateful that I have had such awesome positions and experienced so many amazing adventures. I am left with a sense of appreciation for the opportunities I have received. It is so rare that park staff in Hawaii can work their way up from field ranger to superintendent without ever leaving the island.”

According to the NPS, John plans to spend his retirement time “with his wife Jeanette and daughter Fiona and enjoying the vast Pacific Ocean, swimming, diving and stand-up paddle boarding.”