(BIVN) – A popular West Hawaiʻi beach on the Kohala coast was closed on Friday due to the ongoing weather conditions affecting the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday afternoon announced the closure of Spencer Beach Park near Kawaihae. “All permits issued for today and tomorrow, February 10 and 11, are cancelled,” the emergency officials said. “Parks and Recreation will reassess conditions on Sunday, February 12.”

As of Friday afternoon, a High Wind Warning was in effect for North Hawaiʻi, and a High Surf Warning was in place for north and east-facing shores. A Wind Advisory issued for the rest of Hawaiʻi island was also still in effect.

“Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through Saturday morning,” the National Weather Service said. “Wind speeds will gradually trend lower into the breezy range for most areas this weekend.”

Damaging winds gusting up to 60 mph “may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” the forecasters said. “Power outages are possible. Driving will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

The County of Hawaiʻi says the public will be informed should conditions change.