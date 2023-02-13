(BIVN) – Heavy rain over East Hawaiʻi has resulted in a Brown Water Advisory for the shores of Hilo Bay and the Hāmākua coast.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the same waters, as a “large and very rough trade wind swell will continue through tonight,” the National Weather Service says. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected.