(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory continues for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, in place for the windward shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala through Cape Kumukahi in Puna, to South Point in Kaʻū through Saturday.

The previous Wind Advisory for North Hawaiʻi is no longer in effect.

“Strong trade winds will bring large and rough surf to east facing shores through this afternoon,” wrote the National Weather Service in a 3:24 a.m. message. “Surf heights along east facing shores will briefly dip below advisory levels tonight through Sunday, and then rise above advisory thresholds from Monday through much of next week with strengthening trade winds.”

Surf heights will be 7 to 10 feet until 6 p.m. this evening, forecasters say.

Officials warn that strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous in the affected areas.