(BIVN) – There are no longer any drought designations for any location in the State of Hawaiʻi, following a wet February.

The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday released its latest maps, charting the conditions across the country. Hawaiʻi is “now free of drought and abnormal dryness.”

“…parts of the Big Island and Oʻahu were wetter than normal this week, but the rest of the main islands were drier than normal,” the Drought Monitor explained. “The remaining D0 (abnormal dryness) on Maui was removed due to heavy rainfall from last week’s Kona Low.”

March has already started with rain, as well. As of Thursday, showers continue over portions of Hawaiʻi, “with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible at times through Friday.”

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, and a Wind Advisory is in place for much of the Big Island.