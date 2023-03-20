(BIVN) – Police are seeking information on a tractor that was stolen from a week ago from a property off of Highway 130 in Puna.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance for information regarding the theft of a tractor that was removed from a property off of Highway 130 just outside of Pāhoa sometime on Sunday, March 12, 2023, between 8:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.
The equipment is described as a red 2005 Fecon FTX90L tractor with a front bucket attachment, with an estimated value between $60,000 to $80,000.
image courtesy Hawaiʻi Police Department
Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to call Officer Rodney Delima via the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 or email Rodney.Delima@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
