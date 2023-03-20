(BIVN) – Police are seeking information on a tractor that was stolen from a week ago from a property off of Highway 130 in Puna.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance for information regarding the theft of a tractor that was removed from a property off of Highway 130 just outside of Pāhoa sometime on Sunday, March 12, 2023, between 8:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.

The equipment is described as a red 2005 Fecon FTX90L tractor with a front bucket attachment, with an estimated value between $60,000 to $80,000.