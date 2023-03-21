(BIVN) – The iconic Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia voyaging canoes will circumnavigate the Pacific on the four-year Moananuiākea Voyage, set to sail this year.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a special event held on Oʻahu. From the Polynesian Voyaging Society:

After five years of planning and preparations for the Moananuiākea Voyage, the Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) announced today that it will launch the circumnavigation of the Pacific upon arrival in Juneau, Alaska on June 10, 2023. During the four-year expedition, Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia and about 400 crew members will sail an estimated 43,000 nautical miles around the Pacific, visiting 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports. The goal of the voyage is to ignite a movement of 10 million “planetary navigators” by developing young leaders and engaging communities around the world to take part in navigating the earth towards a healthy, thriving future. The voyage itself is a global educational campaign that will amplify the vital importance of oceans and indigenous knowledge through education and storytelling shared via a virtual “Third Canoe” called Waʻa Honua, meaning a canoe for the earth (waahonua.com). PVS and its educational partners are creating stories, and lessons for all ages with the goal of inspiring people to care for and make better choices for the earth. “This is about not just the oceans, but this is about taking discovery and moving it towards choices and moving it towards the choices that will take action that we believe is going to help build a future that is good enough for our kids,” said Nainoa Thompson, CEO, Polynesian Voyaging Society.

“Moananuiākea, I believe, is the most difficult voyage, partly because physically it’s the longest time and distance and it’s hard – the currents, the tides, the issue of hypothermia in Alaska, we need to be prepared. But what I really mean by most difficult is achievement of the mission. Weʻre trying to reclaim our relationship to the earth and the destination is not ours. It’s whether this world is going to be healthy for our children,” added Thompson. Hōkūleʻa’s journey to Alaska will begin on April 16. Hōkūleʻa, her escort boat, and gear and supplies will be transported to Juneau, Alaska via Matson and Alaska Marine Lines. We are deeply grateful for their donation of services, which provide the essential safe passage of Hōkūleʻa. Hōkūleʻa will first journey to Yakutat, Alaska to begin a pre-voyage “Heritage Sail” along the Southeast region to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and the places that played a part in building the longstanding relationship between Hawaiʻi and Alaska. On June 10, Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to arrive in Juneau and will be welcomed at Auke Bay, the traditional lands of the A’akw Kwáan. The canoe and crew will remain in Juneau for a week of community and educational engagements. On Thursday, June 15, Hōkūleʻa will depart Juneau after a celebratory ceremony launching the start of the circumnavigation of the Pacific.

“We begin with a 31-year relationship with the native people of southeast Alaska. And I think Alaska is the appropriate place to begin because in the end this is about family — the family of the earth. And so we go from one family to another, building relationships grounded in respect and trust – a crucial pathway for peace.” said Thompson. Hōkūleʻa’s sister canoe Hikianalia will join the voyage in Seattle, WA in August of this year.

PVS provided this Regional Sail Plan (Subject to change):

June to September 2023 – Alaska, British Columbia, Seattle

September to November 2023 – West Coast of the United States

January to February 2024 – Mexico, Central America, South America

March – December 2024 – Exploring the largest country in the world, our country, Polynesia

December 2024 to May 2025 – Aotearoa

May to March 2026 – Melanesia, Micronesia and Palau

March to September 2026 – West Pacific, ending in Japan

September to December 2026 – Shipping from Japan to Los Angeles then sailing home to Hawaiʻi

Spring 2027 – Tahiti

