(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced this week that the popular Kahalu‘u Beach Park in Kona will once again close for a one-week period due to an anticipated coral spawning.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Kahalu‘u Beach Park in Kona will be closed from May 5 – May 12, 2023, due to coral spawning. The closure aims to enhance the spawning of cauliflower coral, a vital process for rejuvenating the coral reef ecosystem.

“Our administration remains steadfast in our efforts to protect our natural and cultural resources here on Hawaiʻi Island,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Thanks to the work of Aunty Cindi and her team, Kahaluʻu Bay has seen a significant resurgence of its natural sea life, and we hope the community will join us in respecting the area through the vital period of coral spawning.”

The Kohala Center’s Kahalu‘u Bay Education Center (KBEC) and the Division of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources (DLNR-DAR) are asking the public to voluntarily refrain from swimming and snorkeling in Kahaluʻu Bay during the closure to enhance the spawning of cauliflower coral. Coral gametes will more likely be able to find suitable reef areas to recolonize within the bay if given a chance to settle undisturbed by human activity and/or pollutants.

KBEC and its ReefTeach program have encouraged proper reef etiquette to mitigate negative human impact on coral reef ecosystems. The Department of Parks & Recreation and KBEC appreciate the public’s understanding and respect for this vital coral recovery and replenishment process.

For more information, please get in touch with the Kahalu’u Bay Education Center at (808) 895-1010.