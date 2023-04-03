(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Information Technology Director is leaving his post in order to take a position with Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Monday that Director Scott Uehara “focus on emergency communications systems” at civil defense, where he will begin his new position on May 1st.

“Our administration would like to thank Scott for his service as I.T. Director and looks forward to continued work together in his new role,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mith Roth, who said no interim Director named at this time. Roth says Uehara will assist the mayor in the search for a replacement.

When Uehara was announced as the new Information Technology Director back in November 2020, the County noted that Uehara has been the information systems analyst for the Hawai‘i Police Department since 2012. “Prior to that he was an information technology specialist with the HFS Credit Union in Hilo, an IT specialist at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu with the U.S. Military, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and provided similar services to Kilauea Military Camp and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory,” a County news release stated. “He has a degree in computer science from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.”