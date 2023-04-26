(BIVN) – There were 858 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 935 cases reported last week. Of those, 148 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 92 cases reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 101 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 22 cases

96778 (Pāhoa) – 19 cases

96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 12 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 5.3%, up slightly from the 5.0% that was reported last week.