(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary national recall concerning certain Gold Medal flour products sold in Hawaiʻi.

There has been a voluntary national recall by General Mills “of five-, and ten-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour and two- and five-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour with a ‘better-if-used by’ date of March 27, 2024”, health officials say, because of the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis.

“All other types of Gold Medal Flour are unaffected by this recall,” DOH reports.

The voluntary recall includes the following code dates:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5lb Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610

000-16000-19610 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10lb Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580

000-16000-19580 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2lb Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710

000-16000-10710 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5lb Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10610

000-16000-10610 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

From the Department of Health: