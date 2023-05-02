(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Integrated Climate Action Plan, the release of which was first announced by Mayor Mitch Roth on Earth Day, is now publicly available and can be found online.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Mayor Mitch Roth is proud to announce the release of the County of Hawaiʻi Integrated Climate Action Plan (ICAP), a comprehensive strategy that outlines the County’s responsibility to combat global climate change and bolster the resiliency of its services and facilities in the face of climate-related impacts. This cross-departmental effort brings together the expertise and insights of a diverse range of stakeholders and reflects the County’s commitment to take bold action on climate change.

The ICAP serves as a roadmap for the County’s climate action goals and identifies the key actions that must be taken to achieve these objectives. It also provides a framework for accountability and transparency and serves as a tool to ensure that the County remains on track in its efforts to address climate change.

Hawaiʻi County encourages all residents to review the ICAP and provide feedback from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2023. The County seeks public input and participation to promote sustainable development and foster a resilient community. The plan can be accessed through the County’s website at cohplanning.konveio.com under “Current Projects.”

The ICAP will be made available in conjunction with the Hawaiʻi Island Sustainability Dashboard, an online tool that tracks the County’s greenhouse gas emissions. The dashboard can be accessed through the Hawaiʻi County Department Research and Development website at rd.hawaiicounty.gov. Additionally, viewers can find the Energy Analysis for Hawaiʻi County Buildings on the same website.

Mayor Roth and the County of Hawaiʻi remain committed to taking bold action on climate change, and the release of the ICAP is a significant milestone in the County’s efforts to address this global challenge.

Please contact the Hawaiʻi County Department of Research and Development for more information on the ICAP or other County sustainability initiatives.