(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island on Wednesday.

“An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore surf to advisory levels through early Thursday,” the National Weather Service wrote in a 3:30 a.m. HST message. “Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.”

8 to 12 foot surf will be possible in the affected areas from 6 a.m. this morning to 6 a.m. HST Thursday.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense urges beachgoers to heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.