(BIVN) – The 58-year-old woman found dead at the scene of a domestic-related incident in Orchidland Estates has been identified.

Hawaiʻi Police say the victim has been positively identified as Teri Lynn Apple.

On Friday, April 28, Apple was found – deceased with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms, and hands – after police responded to a disturbance at a residence on 38th Avenue in Orchidland.

“An autopsy was completed on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, and the forensic pathologist ruled that Apple died as a result of multiple chop wounds and sharp-forced injuries, and ruled the manner of death was homicide,” police reported on Wednesday.

At the scene, police arrested 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind, who “had visible injuries to his hands” and was found by a large sword covered in blood. Police reported:

While Howlind was being transported to the Hilo Cellblock, he began vomiting and became unresponsive. He was immediately taken to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. Howlind remains hospitalized, in police custody. It is believed he ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to police arriving at the scene.

Police today saisd that Howlind remains hospitalized in stable condition. “Due to Howlind’s current medical status, he has not yet been charged,” police added.

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2382 or email him at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.