(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory early Friday evening, as heavy rain fell over parts of Kona and South Kohala.

At 3:56 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy rain over the South Kohala, North Kona, and South Kona Districts,” forecasters said. “The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour were over Highway 190 between Puʻuanahulu and the Waikoloa Road junction, and above Kealakekua and Kainaliu.”

According to the National Weather Service, some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Hōlualoa, Honalō, Puʻuanahulu, Kainaliu, Kalaoa, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hōnaunau, Puakō, Kona International Airport, Waikoloa Beach, Waikiʻi and Mauna Lani.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an message, saying that due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

All residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Heavy rainfall and ponding can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur anytime without warning.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

The Advisory will be in place until 7 p.m., and forecasters said the area of rainfall should diminish around sunset.