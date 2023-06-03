(BIVN) – Police have arrested and charged a Mountain View man with a litany of offenses after he allegedly evaded authorities in Kona and then called the police for help.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Terran Kaleiwahea Jr., of Mountain View, with various property and drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling south on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, near Kaiminani Drive in Kailua-Kona. Officers observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and continuing south bound on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway. Officers later located the vehicle parked unoccupied off of Hina Lani Street in in Kailua-Kona and observed a male party in the distance running in thick brush.

Later that same evening, Police Dispatch received a distress call from a man reporting that he was lost in the brush along the area of Maiau Street and Hina Lani Street. Responding officers began canvassing the area and located the man, later identified as Terran Kaleiwahea Jr., at the 73-4100 block of Ulu Wini Place. Officers escorted Kaleiwahea out of the bushes, and he was tended to by Hawai‘i Fire Department medical personnel. After identifying Kaleiwahea Jr., it was determined that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, as well as an all-points bulletin for theft and property offenses. Kaleiwahea Jr. was also identified by responding officers as matching the description of the reckless driver suspect previously seen fleeing into the brush earlier that evening.

Area II Criminal Investigation Section detectives continued the investigations involving Kaleiwahea and on Wednesday, May 31, after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, charged Kaleiwahea Jr. with the following offenses:

• Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

• First-degree theft

• Resisting an order to stop

Kaleiwahea Jr. was also arrested and charged on the strength of three outstanding informational charging warrants for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

His total bail was set at $45,300.

Kaleiwahea Jr. remained in police custody until his initial court appearance on Thursday, June 1, in Kona District Court.