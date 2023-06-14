(BIVN) – A plan to remove existing maintenance structures and restore the landscape at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau is moving forward, and seeking public input.

From the National Park Service:

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park plans to remove the existing maintenance and resource management structures on archeological sites and adjacent to sensitive tidal and coastal zone to restore the landscape. The existing facilities are inadequate to meet the needs of the Park and their location inappropriately occupies an area known to contain both historic and ancient archaeological resources.

The National Park Service (NPS) proposes to construct new contemporary, consolidated facilities at a different location within the Park. The proposed new construction would be comprehensive and result in more functional and efficient facilities. Alternative sites for the replacement facilities are being considered based on their potential effect on park resources, benefit to park operations, and their effect on visitor and community experiences. The project to replace the facilities is being planned for 2025.

The NPS has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and is seeking public input. The NPS welcomes and values all comments and thoughts on the proposed alternatives. Comments will be analyzed and incorporated in the plan as appropriate. Public input is encouraged and welcome from June 13 to July 13, 2023 online at the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment & Public Comment website. Please submit your input on the proposed plan here (parkplanning.nps.gov).

The NPS will be holding a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 via Microsoft Teams. Please visit the project website for information on how to join the virtual meeting.