(BIVN) – There will be a slate of 4th of July activities in both Hilo and Kona being promoted by the County of Hawaiʻi this year. The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement on Tuesday.

In Hilo, according to the County news release:

Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk 2023 begins at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, visit ASaluteToOurVeterans.org or contact Archie Hapai at (808) 825-1917 or by email at 2023VFW38305K@gmail.com. From 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., the “Hot Rides Expo,” featuring vintage, classic, and futuristic vehicles, will be held at the Hilo soccer fields (mauka fields). All show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge and may roll in from 7:30 a.m. at the former gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m. During the “Hot Rides Expo,” live music will feature Chip Douglas, OL’s School Band, Saddle Road, Johnny Ness, and Hot Potaytahs. Food trucks and children’s activities, including water slides and bounce houses, will be available at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields. At 8 p.m., the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7 p.m. at the Mo‘oheau Park bandstand. For those not near the bandstand, the fireworks display will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX.

The County also provided this additional information:

Lihiwai Street, from Keliʻipio Lane to the entrance of Isle’s parking lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Tuesday, July 4 at 2 a.m. through Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Bayfront Highway, from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. In addition, all gates along Mo‘oheau Park and the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields will be open to allow pedestrian access to the Hilo Bay shoreline to view the fireworks exhibition.

All Hilo area parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 only.

The Bayfront Soccer Field has been designated the Kupuna viewing station this year. The Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division will provide a shuttle service from the Kamanā Senior Center at 127 Kamanā Street. The shuttle to the Bayfront Soccer Field will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the return shuttle will run from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Individuals 55 years and older wanting to use the shuttle service may contact Elderly Recreation Services at (808) 961-8710 for more information.

In Kona, according to the County news release:

Presented in partnership with the Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association and Fireworks Committee, the Fourth of July parade along Kuakini Highway and Ali’i Drive begins at 6 p.m. For the complete parade route and a list of road closures that will be in effect from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., visit (this website). At 8 p.m., the “Peace, Love and 4th of July” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics from a barge moored in Kailua Bay. For more information, visit (this website).

Public safety officials say they are working together to make the events safe and enjoyable for everyone, and added:

Personal fireworks, alcohol, tobacco, and e-cigs are prohibited at all county and state parks. No tents or canopies are permitted.

Operation of UAVs/drones within 5 miles of the Hilo and Kona airports and county and state parks is prohibited.

All marine vessels (including kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards) operating at night must utilize navigation lights, and all persons on board must have personal floatation devices (PFDs). The county of Hawai‘i is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

A 600-foot safety zone will be set around the fireworks barges; unauthorized vessels shall NOT moor, drift, traverse, or enter these restricted areas. State DOCARE officers will be assisting with this event on sea and land.

“On behalf of the County of Hawaiʻi, we thank the many private, public, and community entities and persons that worked cooperatively to present these annual celebrations in honor of our nation’s independence,” the news release stated. “More information may be obtained by calling the Department of Parks & Recreation’s Culture & Education Division at (808) 961-8706.”