(BIVN) – As the 4th of July holiday nears, Hawaiʻi Police are reminding the public about the dangers of impaired driving on the Big Island.

“If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” is the slogan of an awareness campiagn put together by the Hawai‘i Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“When it comes to drug use behind the wheel, just don’t do it,” said Torey Keltner, Hawai‘i Police Department’s Traffic Services Program Manager, in a news release. “Drugs and driving do not mix. We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July. There are so many safe, reliable ways to get where you’re going. If you are taking any type of drug, plan ahead for a sober ride.”

Police say that most people “know that using illicit drugs will impair your judgement while driving, however, even over-the-counter and prescription medications can have impairing effects.” The news release continues:

Take caution before driving after using any medication. If you find yourself drug-impaired, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Remind your friends to never get in the vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive while drug impaired, take the keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later. If you’re a designated driver, stick to the plan: don’t use drugs (legally or illegally obtained).

Police added that there were 34 traffic fatalities on Hawai‘i Island last year. Impairment was a factor in 14 of those deaths. The numbers were “even more staggering” in 2021, police say, when impairment played a role in 21 of the 26 traffic fatalities that year.