(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting today on its proposed land acquisition for traffic improvements on Kalanianaʻole Street adjacent to Hilo Harbor.

A 30-day public review and comment period is underway for a draft environmental assessment for the DOT land acquisitions, which will serve to expand Hilo Harbor. The five parcels total about 9.38 acres of land.

“The proposed improvements include construction of a dedicated turn lane from Kalanianaʻole Street into Hilo Harbor and construction of stacking lanes for semi-trailers within Hilo Harbor,” the DOT wrote in a news release.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keaukaha Elementary School. To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or service (e.g., sign language interpreter, accessible parking, or materials in alternative format), the DOT says call (808) 587-3651 prior to the meeting date.