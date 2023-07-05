Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Public Meeting On Proposed Hilo Land Acquisition Set For July 5th
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keaukaha Elementary School.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting today on its proposed land acquisition for traffic improvements on Kalanianaʻole Street adjacent to Hilo Harbor.

A 30-day public review and comment period is underway for a draft environmental assessment for the DOT land acquisitions, which will serve to expand Hilo Harbor. The five parcels total about 9.38 acres of land.

“The proposed improvements include construction of a dedicated turn lane from Kalanianaʻole Street into Hilo Harbor and construction of stacking lanes for semi-trailers within Hilo Harbor,” the DOT wrote in a news release.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keaukaha Elementary School. To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or service (e.g., sign language interpreter, accessible parking, or materials in alternative format), the DOT says call (808) 587-3651 prior to the meeting date.