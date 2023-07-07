(BIVN) – Several bills supporting the protection of Hawaiʻi’s beaches, shorelines, and public lands have been signed into law.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed three of the new bills during a ceremony at the Makapu‘u lookout in Waimānalo on Thursday.

“Hawaiʻi is known worldwide for its pristine coastline and beaches, clean air, and blue skies,” said Governor Green. “It’s our responsibility to take care of such valuable resources to preserve our natural environment so it will be available for future generations to experience and enjoy.”

“We also have two million acres of land zoned for conservation in Hawaiʻi that we must serve as excellent stewards of, by putting in place measures to help combat erosion, support climate change mitigation, and give our departments the tools they need to do their jobs in protecting the environment,” Governor Green said. “These bills are a good start in the right direction.”

The Hawaiʻi bills that became law:

SB1254 SD2 HD2 CD1, (Act 235) Relating to the Kaiwi Coast

Kaiwi Coast State Park

Requires the Department of Land and Natural Resources to petition the Board of Land and Natural Resources to designate certain lands as the “Kaiwi Coast State Park.” Establishes certain conditions for the Kaiwi Coast State Park. (CD1)

SB1391 SD1 HD2 CD2, (Act 236) Relating to Administrative Penalties on Public Lands

Administrative Penalties for encroachment on public lands (e.g., North Shore homes on shoreline)

Authorizes the Board of Land and Natural Resources to place a lien on property for noncompliance with certain administrative enforcement actions related to land use violations and certain unauthorized structures encroaching on public lands. (CD1)

HB1200 HD1 SD2 CD1, (Act 237) Relating to the Conservation and Resources Enforcement Program

Drones for DOCARE enforcement

Requires the Department of Land and Natural Resources to establish an unmanned* aircraft systems program. Authorizes Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers to use unmanned aircraft systems. Requires the Department of Land and Natural Resources to submit an annual report of the effectiveness of the unmanned aircraft systems program to the Legislature. Appropriates funds. (CD1)

SB67 SD1 HD2 CD1, (Act 227) Relating to Commercial Activities on Beaches

Prohibited commercial activities on beaches

Prohibits commercial vendors from presetting commercial beach equipment on certain beaches under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, unless the customer is physically present. Requires commercial vendors to expeditiously remove commercial beach equipment after the customer has finished using it. Allows the Department of Land and Natural Resources to grant exemptions through rules. Establishes administrative fines for violations. (CD1)

HB364 SD1, (Act 228) Relating to Public lands Trespass

Clarifies that when trespass involves public land, all state and county law enforcement officers may enforce trespass laws, without regard to whether the land is owned by the State or by a county. (SD1)

HB365 HD1 SD2, (Act 229) Relating to Special Management Areas

Redefines “development” under SMA permits to exclude low impact activities like some agricultural use, invasive species protection and fencing, bikeways, etc.)

Expands exclusions from the definition of “development” as it applies to special management areas to reduce the need for special management area permits for certain activities. (SD2)

HB819 HD2 SD1, (Act 230) Relating to Limu Kala

Official state limu

Designates limu kala (Sargassum echinocarpum) as the official Hawaiʻi state limu. (SD1)

HB1091 HD2 SD2 CD1, (Act 231) Relating to Real Property Disclosures Within Shoreline Areas

Seller disclosures for shoreline homes and erosion

Requires disclosure of all existing permitted and unpermitted erosion control structures on the parcel in real estate transactions when residential real property lies adjacent to the shoreline. Effective 11/1/2023. (CD1)

HB1134 HD2 SD1 CD1, (Act 232) Relating to Kāne‘ohe Bay

Kāneʻohe Bay use regulations

Prohibits commercial ocean use activity in Kāneʻohe Bay waters without a permit. Prohibits any person from advertising any commercial ocean use activity or equipment for such activity in Kāneʻohe Bay waters for which the person does not have a permit. Establishes enforcement mechanisms for the prohibitions. (CD1)

HB1079 HD2 SD2 CD1, (Act 233) Relating to Water Pollution Control

Water pollution and water quality

Revises chapter 342D, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, to add definitions that are consistent with federal Clean Water Act regulations. Clarifies the Director of Health’s role as a certifying agency, including enforcement of water quality certifications, and increases certain statutory civil penalties. (CD1)

HB1101 HD1 SD1 CD1, (Act 234) Relating to Stormwater User Fees and Fines

Establishes a fee cap amount for county stormwater user fees that may be charged against or collected from the Department of Transportation of $1,500,000 in the aggregate per year. Prohibits any county from denying services to the Department of Transportation by reason of nonpayment of user fees. (CD1)