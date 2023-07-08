(BIVN) – Road closures will be in effect for the paving of Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha starting next week, officials say.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works Engineering division, in collaboration with Yamada and Sons, Inc., will be conducting paving operations from Andrews Avenue to Kauhane Avenue in Keaukaha. Depending on weather conditions, the paving work will occur between 8:30 am and 6:00 pm, Monday through Thursday. The public is asked to be prepared for potential traffic delays due to the presence of large trucks, equipment, and personnel on the roadway. Police officers will be present on-site to assist with traffic management.
The road closures will commence at Baker and Pua Avenue on July 10 and 11. The closures will extend to Pua and Kauhane Avenue from July 12 to July 13.
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this paving project.
