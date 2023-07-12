(BIVN) – As of 5 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Calvin continues to intensify in the eastern Pacific. The National Hurricane Center says Calvin is forecast to become a hurricane later tonight as it moves west in the general direction of Hawaiʻi. The storm is expected to move in the central Pacific basin late Sunday.

Local forecasters say Calvin will “likely impact the state towards the middle of next week in some ways, but it is too early for any details.”

From the forecast discussion posted by the National Weather Service in Honolulu on Wednesday afternoon:

For next week, we are continuing to monitor the development of Tropical Storm Calvin in the eastern Pacific, which is expected to intensify to a Hurricane soon. It is too early to tell the details regarding Calvin impacting the Hawaiian Islands, but the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Calvin moving into the Central Pacific basin late Sunday as a tropical storm. Calvin will likely impact the state in some sort of way, whether it is high surf, heavy rain, strong winds, or all of the above, it is yet to be determined. Although details are uncertain, we could begin to see impacts from Calvin as early as Tuesday, but more likely around Wednesday of next week.

As of 5 p.m. HST, Tropical Storm Calvin was located 2,705 miles east southeast of Hilo.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 5 p.m. HST: