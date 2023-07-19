(BIVN) – A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for Hawaiʻi island, as Tropical Storm Calvin, currently located near South Point on the Big Island, moves west. Forecasters say periods of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and life threatening surf are still possible this morning.

As of 8 a.m. HST, Calvin was located 105 miles southwest of South Point (205 miles southwest of Hilo) with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the windward side of Kaʻū, where Wood Valley Road has been closed due to flooding. “Flooding is also expected to close the Hawaiʻi Belt Road in the Kawa Flats area near Punaluʻu, and Kaʻalaiki Road near Pahala,” forecasters said. “Rainfall will continue over the Kaʻū District through the morning.”

A reported landslide also closed Old Mamalahoa Highway in Oʻokala on the Hāmākua coast this morning.

Flooding was also reported in Puna, with water flowing over Pohaku Drive and 39th Avenue in Orchidland Estates.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu at 5 a.m. HST:

Big Island Impacts… Strong damaging Tropical Storm Force winds and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding are likely with this storm. Rainfall rates of 3 inches per hour will develop in some areas, increasing the threat of flash flooding and rock/mud slides through at least this morning. Over the past 12 hours 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen over eastern slopes of the Big Island, and an additional 2 to 4 inches are possible as Calvin moves away from the island. The greatest rainfall and flood threats will likely occur near Hilo, and over the Puna and Kaʻu Districts. The greatest wind accelerations are expected over areas around and downwind of terrain such as the saddles, South Point and the Kohala districts. Winds this strong will be capable of knocking down trees and causing power outages, so please limit travel if possible until the storm passes. Conditions are expected to quickly improve by this afternoon with high pressure moves in from the east.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect, as dangerously large and disorganized waves of 14 to 18 feet are possible along exposed east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

This update on Tropical Storm Calvin was provided by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: