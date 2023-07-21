Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

American Idol Iam Tongi Visits Big Island Shave Ice
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - American Idol winner William Tongi paid a surprise visit to Kings' Shops on Wednesday.

Tongi and his mother Lillie (left) pose with OBISIC employees during a surprise visit (courtesy Original Big Island Shave Ice Company)

(BIVN) – American Idol winner William “Iam” Tongi paid a visit to Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa on Wednesday, surprising the staff and owners of the Original Big Island Shave Ice Company with a stop at their store.

Tongi, originally from Kahuku on Oaʻhu, won season 21 of the nationally televised American Idol show, becoming the first person from Hawaiʻi to win the competition.

The Big Island Shave Ice Company visit by Tongi and his mother Lillie was said to be a surprise, arranged by family friend Jimmy Tuifua, according to shop owners Reggie and Kim Ignacio, and their son Kayah, who manages the store.

William Tongi, American Idol winner, checks out the Halo Halo from OBISIC (courtesy Original Big Island Shave Ice Company)

William Tongi, American Idol winner, checks out the Halo Halo from OBISIC (courtesy Original Big Island Shave Ice Company)

While he was there, Iam took time to “pose with excited customers and employees.”

“Everyone was thrilled to see in person the celebrity” who Kim called a “gentle giant, humble, sincere, and full of aloha.”