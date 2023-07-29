(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting. Scientists note earthquake activity in the summit region has increased slightly over the past week, while summit tiltmeters show gradual inflation.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY. Scientists continue to closely monitor the volcano using various tools and methods, including “ocean noise velocity”, as detailed below.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

In climates that experience all four seasons, scientists have shown that ocean noise travels through these regions faster in times when snowpack is present and slower in times when the snow has melted. This winter speedup is due to the overlying snowpack compressing the subsurface and closing any fractures below it. When the snow thaws, the subsurface is no longer compressed, the fractures open again, and the snow melt percolates into these fracture systems. This causes ocean noise to travel through these regions more slowly in the spring and summer months. Similarly, in climates that experience excessive rainfall, such as Hawaii, such precipitation diffuses into the ground, opening fractures and cracks, and causing slowdowns in ocean noise propagation speeds. Magma moving under active volcanoes can cause similar opening and closing of fracture systems resulting in changes in the velocity at which ocean noise signals travel through a volcano. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are developing new techniques that utilize such velocity changes to understand what is happening beneath the surface of volcanoes on the Island of Hawaiʻi.