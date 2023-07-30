(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Coastal Flood Statement on Saturday, warning that “isolated minor coastal flooding” is expected through Wednesday afternoon.

“As we head into August, water levels are running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft) statewide due to a combination of our peak annual tides and a sea level anomaly moving through,” forecasters wrote in a recent discussion. “This will lead to minor coastal flooding through the afternoon periods around the peak daily high tides each day through midweek for the typical vulnerable low-lying coastal areas and beaches.”

Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure could be affected.

According to Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, residents in low lying coastal areas are advised: