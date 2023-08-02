(BIVN) – Small Hurricane Dora is rapidly intensifying in the Eastern Pacific and is forecast to become a major hurricane later today.

Hurricane Dora was 575 miles south southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of 5 a.m. HST on Wednesday.

Dora is moving toward the west near 16 mph. Hurricane-force winds, measured at 105 mph, extend outward from the center of Dora up to 10 miles, making Dora a small hurricane.

“Latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida indicates that Hurricane Dora will cross 140W, and into the central Pacific late this weekend,” wrote the National Weather Service in Honolulu on Wednesday morning. “Thereafter, Dora is expected to move on a path that would generally keep it well S of the islands early next week. This scenario would bring an increase in trade wind speeds Monday and Tuesday. As a deep-layer high to the NE builds westward, winds could become strong as the trade wind flow becomes quite dry.”

Forecasters note that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index values will potentially exceed 600 for the first time this summer as Dora passes south, brining Red Flag fire conditions to Hawaiʻi.

“The potential for a near advisory east swell may be generated by Hurricane Dora that will impact east facing shores early next week,” the Honolulu forecasters wrote. “This east swell remains highly reliant on Dora’s track, intensity, and size of the fetch.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion on Wednesday morning: