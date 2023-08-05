(BIVN) – Hurricane Dora – 1,535 miles east of South Point on Hawaiʻi island as of 5 a.m. HST Saturday morning – has become a major hurricane once again.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts, making Dora a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected today as Dora heads towards the Central Pacific.

“While it should continue to be monitored, models show Dora passing south of the islands with deep high pressure moving in tandem to the north of Hawaii” early next week, the National Weather Service wrote this morning. “This will result in a strong and rather dry trade wind flow with scant showers.”

“Under this stable and strong flow, winds over and downwind of terrain should exceed the Wind Advisory threshold, and localized damaging wind gusts to High Wind Warning levels are a real possibility,” the forecasters said.

Dora is expected to bring large surf to the eastern end of the state, where heights may near the warning level late Monday through Tuesday night.

The County of Hawaiʻi County says it is closely monitoring the development of Hurricane Dora and other related weather patterns.

“At this time, there are no plans to cancel any outdoor events scheduled through the weekend,” county officials wrote in a Friday news release. “However, the County urges all event organizers, participants, and attendees to remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest weather advisories from official sources. Residents should be prepared for potential changes should the weather situation evolve.”

From the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST on Saturday: